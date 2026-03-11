Corn stunt vectored by leafhopper
Country Folks
March 11, 2026

Corn stunt vectored by leafhopper

If you’ve noticed what first appears like deer damage in your corn that causes the plant to turn reddish- purple, you might have corn stunt.

E-EDITION
ePaper
google_play
app_store
view current print ads
businessdirectory logo
Latest News
Considerations for manure separation
Country Folks
Considerations for manure separation
by Sally Colby 
March 11, 2026
University of Wisconsin Biological Systems Engineer Dr. Joseph Sanford recently discussed the types and benefits of manure separation during the unive...
Empire State optimism amidst ‘foggy D.C. policy’
Country Folks
Empire State optimism amidst ‘foggy D.C. policy’
by Andy Haman 
March 11, 2026
New York State Ag Commissioner Richard Ball gave the keynote address at the 2026 Ag Solutions & Networking Expo at SUNY Cobleskill Ag & Tech last week...
Massachusetts Maple Month kicks off at Winston’s Sugar House
Country Folks
Massachusetts Maple Month kicks off at Winston’s Sugar House
by Laura Rodley 
March 11, 2026
February’s Winter Storm Hernando dumped two feet of snow in Western Massachusetts, on top of existing snow cover. Dealing with that much snow makes it...
Grazing planning toward what you want
Country Folks
Grazing planning toward what you want
March 11, 2026
Are you ready for the 2026 grazing season to be a game changer? Are you getting all you can from your pastures and meeting your goals? Do you want to ...