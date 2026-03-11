March 11, 2026
Corn stunt vectored by leafhopper
If you’ve noticed what first appears like deer damage in your corn that causes the plant to turn reddish- purple, you might have corn stunt.
If you’ve noticed what first appears like deer damage in your corn that causes the plant to turn reddish- purple, you might have corn stunt.
Founded in 1965,
Lee Publications, Inc. publishes targeted trade publications and trade shows for the agricultural, heavy construction, aggregate, commercial horticulture, and solid waste industries.