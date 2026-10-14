October 14, 2026
Mix it up
Amanure pit full of liquid slurry is worth a lot. If it’s properly agitated, transferred to a tanker and applied correctly, it’s top dollar.
Amanure pit full of liquid slurry is worth a lot. If it’s properly agitated, transferred to a tanker and applied correctly, it’s top dollar.
Founded in 1965,
Lee Publications, Inc. publishes targeted trade publications and trade shows for the agricultural, heavy construction, aggregate, commercial horticulture, and solid waste industries.