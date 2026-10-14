October 14, 2026
Walking on sunshine
While some forms of renewable energy are quietly accepted by the public, the mere mention of industrial-scale solar construction on farm acreage is frequently met with protests.
While some forms of renewable energy are quietly accepted by the public, the mere mention of industrial-scale solar construction on farm acreage is frequently met with protests.
Founded in 1965,
Lee Publications, Inc. publishes targeted trade publications and trade shows for the agricultural, heavy construction, aggregate, commercial horticulture, and solid waste industries.