October 21, 2026
Dynamics in beef on dairy
In the past, many dairy and beef producers had nothing nice to say about dairy progeny, which were usually purebred Holsteins, entering the beef supply chain.
In the past, many dairy and beef producers had nothing nice to say about dairy progeny, which were usually purebred Holsteins, entering the beef supply chain.
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