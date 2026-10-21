Dynamics in beef on dairy
Country Folks
October 21, 2026

Dynamics in beef on dairy

In the past, many dairy and beef producers had nothing nice to say about dairy progeny, which were usually purebred Holsteins, entering the beef supply chain.

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