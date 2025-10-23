The family tree is the operational blueprint

In the rolling hills of Jeffersonville, NY, Myers Century Farm is more than just a dairy operation. It’s a living, breathing testament to grit, growth and generations of family devotion. From its unlikely beginnings in 19th century Manhattan to its current status as a flourishing generational family farm, Myers Century Farm is a beacon of rural revival, innovation and community spirit.

Today, Rianne Schwartz, one of the farm’s eighth generation torchbearers, helps manage the modern dairy and processing operations alongside her husband Mark and the rest of the extended Myers-Erlwein family. But the story begins nearly 200 years ago, far from the pastoral peace of Sullivan County.

In 1837, as New York City began to sprawl, the Myers family packed up from what is now 110th Street and headed north. They settled on a wild patch of land in Jeffersonville that came with more than a few hazards.

“The story goes that the land was mostly woods and also came with the risk of wild animal and Indian attacks,” Rianne explained. “We still have the horn given to my family to use for help if either occurred.”

Clearing the land was the first of many chapters. Through the generations, the family built, rebuilt and expanded, each era adding new layers to the farm’s legacy. One pivotal moment came in the 1940s when a fire destroyed the barn. Teenaged Earl Myers, now a legendary figure in family lore, chose resilience over retreat. He and his wife Marian Ebert rebuilt from the ashes, eventually growing the operation to 100 milking cows with a modernized pipeline system.

Their five children were all encouraged to explore life beyond the farm before deciding to return, a philosophy that has since shaped Myers Century Farm’s multigenerational leadership.

In the early 2000s, the reins were passed to Dawn (Earl and Marian’s daughter) and her husband Pete Erlwein, who came from a neighboring dairy family. Together, they raised the seventh generation (Austin, Rianne and Sawyer) with the same values: faith, family and farming.

By then, the farm had grown to include a 140-cow free-stall barn and a double-8 milking parlor, but challenges loomed on the horizon. In 2018, the family lost their longtime milk market. “It wasn’t going to be enough to allow the farm to thrive,” Rianne recalled.

Rather than fold, they forged a new path. An opportunity to supply kosher milk to a local creamery sparked a daring new venture: on-farm milk processing.

What began with just 19 cows and a 12-by-15-foot processing room has evolved into a thriving creamery business housed in a self-built 40-by-80 facility. Along the way, the family transitioned from Holsteins to Jerseys, prized for their rich milk, and the new product line began to take shape.

Today, Myers Century Farm operates on 600 owned acres and farms about 1,000 acres total. The herd includes 110 Jerseys and 20 Holsteins, with each animal playing a crucial role in the farm’s growing product lineup.

Their offerings are all A2A2 certified and minimally vat pasteurized. Customers can find cream-line white milk, flavored milks (chocolate, maple and strawberry), heavy cream, half and half and a line of small batch A2A2 ice cream boasting 14 rotating flavors. On top of that, the farm raises and sells its own beef, pork, chicken and eggs.

“Our customers are mostly local,” said Rianne. “Most of our business is done out of a 12-by-8-foot farm shop that’s open 24/7 and runs on the honor system” – small town trust in a farm family that’s always delivered. The farthest their goods travel is to Adams Fairacre Farms locations in Newburgh, Middletown and Wappingers Falls.

At Myers Century Farm, everyone has a role and nobody stands on the sidelines. Earl and Marian, now retired, still contribute daily, whether it’s offering a helping hand on the farm or wrangling great-grandkids. Pete and Dawn maintain their Holstein herd while helping guide the next generation through the ins and outs of full-time farming.

Rianne and Mark oversee the processing plant and Jersey herd, while brothers Austin and Sawyer manage dairy operations and have diversified the business with meat and egg production. Their wives are equally involved. Maegan, Austin’s wife, leads branding and marketing efforts while Kelsey, Sawyer’s wife, developed the farm’s signature product recipes.

Even extended family have joined in. Rianne’s aunt Judy recently retired from a three-decade nursing career to help run the ice cream arm of the business. She works with three part-time employees, all cousins (naturally), who assist with deliveries and processing.

This is a farm where the family tree isn’t just a metaphor. It’s the operational blueprint.

Beyond milk and meat, Myers Century Farm is increasingly becoming a destination in its own right. Their sweeping vistas, red barns and rustic charm have turned the farm into a favorite spot for destination photography. Whether it’s family portraits or engagement or wedding sessions, the scenic surroundings provide a perfect pastoral backdrop.

Though this aspect of the farm is still developing, it’s a natural extension of a property rich in both beauty and story.

Despite the ever-growing to-do list, ideas for future expansion continue to bubble up. From new product lines to enhanced retail experiences, the possibilities are endless – if only the days were longer.

“Finding time to do them between raising kids and managing the business is the hard part right now,” Rianne admitted with a laugh. Still, it’s clear that more innovations are on the horizon.

Speaking of kids, the eighth generation is already on the scene. Since 2020, the farm has welcomed seven “little farmers in training” with an eighth due this November.

At its heart, Myers Century Farm is powered not just by milk or machinery, but by a deep sense of faith and familial dedication. “Looking back, it is amazing to see how far God has taken us on the journey,” said Rianne. “We know the future holds many awesome opportunities and we can’t wait to see what God has in store for us.”

In an era where family farms are disappearing at an alarming rate, Myers Century Farm stands tall, a symbol of what’s possible when perseverance, purpose and passion unite under one rural roof.

For the Myers-Erlwein clan, farming isn’t just a livelihood. It’s a legacy.

by Enrico Villamaino