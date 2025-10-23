American Dairy XPO offers complimentary admission to all 4-H and FFA members

The American Dairy XPO is proud to announce that all active members of 4-H and FFA will receive complimentary entry to the inaugural American Dairy XPO (ADX) upon showing proof of membership at the entry gates.

In its continued commitment to youth development and the future of dairy producers in the U.S., ADX is offering this opportunity to recognize and support the vital role that 4-H and FFA members play in shaping the industry’s future. The offer is valid for both days of the expo. You will also see both organizations onsite fundraising to help fund the important work they do.

“We believe the future of dairy and agriculture lies in the hands of young leaders,” said Jordon Underhill, director of USMCA Exhibitions of DLG Markets North America. “This is our way of investing in their passion, education and dedication. We want every young dairy producer to feel welcome and inspired at the American Dairy XPO.”

This year’s ADX will feature over 150 exhibitors and more than 200 brands from the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia. The ADX is set to become a key meeting place for dairy producers, technology providers and industry experts. The event is built around four pillars: Innovation, education, networking and the pride in U.S. dairy.

The ADX is taking place Nov. 5 and 6 at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction, VT.

For more information, exhibitor details and full expo details, visit www.americandairyxpo.com.