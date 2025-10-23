First American Dairy XPO to debut in Vermont

The U.S. dairy industry is gaining a major new platform this autumn with the launch of the American Dairy XPO (ADX), taking place Nov. 5 and 6 at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction, VT.

Bringing together more than 150 exhibitors and more than 200 dairy brands from the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia, the ADX is set to become a key meeting place for dairy producers, technology providers and industry experts. The event is built around four pillars: Innovation, education, networking and the pride in U.S. dairy.

A New Hub for the U.S. Dairy Industry

The inaugural ADX is designed to serve Northeast dairy producers from Vermont, New York and Pennsylvania as well as producers from Québec and surrounding provinces and states. As the ADX develops in the future, it is expected to expand its reach across the U.S.

The multi-year committed founding partners of ADX include John Deere, Lely Center New England, AgriPlastics and Progressive Dairy. Well-known brands such as Claas also add to the impressive list of first-time exhibitors.

“John Deere fully supports the new American Dairy XPO as a much-needed innovation and education platform for dairy producers in the Northeast. We are confident that DLG as the professional organizer behind the successful Canadian Dairy XPO – as well as the world’s leading trade fairs Agritechnica and EuroTier – will create a unique and valuable event for the dairy sector that is well worth attending. For this reason, John Deere has made a two-year commitment as a founding partner and major exhibitor of the American Dairy XPO,” said Mike Bailey, global director of production systems for dairy and livestock at John Deere.

Innovation on Display

At the two-day event, visitors can explore three full exhibition halls featuring the latest dairy technologies, equipment, genetics, feeding systems and sustainable farm solutions. Exhibitors will showcase advancements designed to improve efficiency, animal welfare and profitability on dairy farms that are investing in progress and preparing for the future.

Education in the “Dairy Delivers” Classroom

From 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on both days of the event, the “Dairy Delivers” Classroom will feature practical sessions addressing key challenges in dairy production. The high impact program is presented by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets and Professional Dairy Producers.

Highlighted topics include:

The meaning of “Pride in Dairy”

Milk quality practical tips

Making carbon scores work for dairy

Lameness management

Lessons in dairy business transition

Building and maintaining strong dairy teams

Business innovation investments for the future

The full seminar program is available at americandairyxpo.com.

Networking & Community Spirit

Networking opportunities peak during DairyFest on Nov. 5, featuring live entertainment and a buffet celebrating dairy commodity. The 4-H fundraiser will feature local 4-H clubs serving grilled cheese and milkshakes to raise funds to support their clubs’ efforts.

A Dairy Industry on the Rise

The new expo takes place as the U.S. dairy industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by several converging trends: the global “protein boom” continues to fuel demand for cheese, whey and protein-enriched foods. Massive investments, totaling over $11 billion, are expanding processing capacity across the U.S., including major projects in New York. And record cattle prices are driving the beef-on-dairy trend, reshaping the value chain and opening new revenue opportunities for dairy farmers.

“The launch of the American Dairy XPO comes at an optimal time for the American dairy industry and in the optimal location of the Northeast. It’s time to celebrate the growing pride in dairy across the U.S. and help dairy farm families become sustainable for generations to come,” said Jordon Underhill, director of USMCA Exhibitions of DLG Markets North America.

The ADX is set for Nov. 5 and 6. For more information, exhibitor details and full expo details, visit www.americandairyxpo.com.